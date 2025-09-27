Motorcyclist thrown off, dies in Florida Turnpike crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist died in an accident on the Florida Turnpike near mile marker 259 after losing control and being thrown from the vehicle.

The crash involved a 2013 Victory Cross Country Tour motorcycle heading north on the Florida Turnpike as it entered the express lanes for I-4.

For reasons that are still unclear, the rider lost control of the motorcycle and was thrown into the northbound lanes.

The rider was declared dead at the scene, and authorities are investigating the crash.

