Murder suspect’s girlfriend arrested in teen’s shooting death in St. Cloud

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. —

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has announced another arrest in the shooting death of Nekko Herrera.

Jessica Rivera, 48, is charged with tampering with evidence during a capital felony proceeding.

Deputies say Rivera is the girlfriend of the homicide suspect, Orvill Osorio-Ortiz. He faces a charge of first-degree premeditated murder and was arrested last week, two days before Rivera.

Rivera was arrested last Thursday at Whispering Oak Elementary School in Winter Garden, where she works. WFTV has reached out to the school for confirmation on what she does at the school.

The victim in the case, Herrera, was found shot in a vehicle on April 11 on Kellchris Lane in St. Cloud. He was 19 years old.

Another person in the car was also shot but survived.

The motive behind the shooting is not yet known.

