NASA could bring stranded astronauts back to Earth soon than expected

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — NASA is preparing to bring home two astronauts after an unplanned extended stay at the International Space Station.

Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams have been stranded in low-Earth orbit since their Boeing Starliner spacecraft was found to be unsafe to bring them home.

NASA crews plan to bring the astronauts back to Earth a few weeks earlier than expected.

The change came after NASA decided to swap the capsule it would use to fly its SpaceX Crew-10 mission.

It could now launch on March 12 instead of the end of March.

Once Crew-10 arrives, Wilmore and Williams can leave on the Crew Dragon “Freedom,” currently docked at the ISS.

The two astronauts have been aboard the ISS since last June.

