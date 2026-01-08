NASA postpones ISS spacewalk over ‘medical concern’ with a crew member

ORLANDO, Fla. — NASA has postponed a spacewalk scheduled for Thursday at the International Space Station.

NASA said the delay was due to a “medical concern” involving one of the crew members.

The name of the crew member and more details on the medical concern were no released by NASA.

Officials cited medical privacy issues as the reason for withholding further information about the crew member’s condition.

The spacewalk was to involve two astronauts exiting an airlock to complete work on the power channel for a new solar array.

No date has been provided for when the spacewalk will be rescheduled.

