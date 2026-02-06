NASA and SpaceX gear up for Crew-12 launch to ISS

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — NASA AND SpaceX are preparing for the next crewed launch to the International Space Station.

NASA says that SpaceX Crew-12 mission could launch as soon as 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 11.

A Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft are scheduled to depart from Pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The mission is one of two major crewed launches NASA is preparing for.

The agency is also working toward a launch window for Artemis II and will coordinate both schedules based on flight readiness.

The Crew-12 mission is led by NASA astronaut Jessica Meir, who serves as the commander. Fellow NASA astronaut Jack Hathaway, who will serve as the pilot for the flight to the space station.

The crew also includes mission specialists from international partner agencies. Andrey Fedyaev is a Roscosmos cosmonaut and Sophie Adenot represents the European Space Agency.

The agency is currently managing preparations for both Crew-12 and Artemis II simultaneously.

