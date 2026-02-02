NASA’s SpaceX Crew-12 mission could launch in the wake of Artemis II mission

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — Crews at Kennedy Space Center are preparing for two planned crewed rocket launches.

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-12 mission is planning to send four astronauts to the International Space Station on the heels of the Artemis 2 mission.

The Artemis 2 launch is aiming to send four other astronauts around the moon and back to Earth.

The Crew-12 launch is planned for Feb. 11, but the timing will depend on any possible delays to Artemis 2.

A critical wet dress rehearsal test is planned for Monday for Artemis II.

Mission managers say they are working every day to make sure there’s no conflict.

The cold weather forced NASA to delay the wet dress rehearsal for Artemis 2 over the weekend.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor both planned missions and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group