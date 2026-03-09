Near-record heat hits Central Florida on Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Near record-breaking heat is expected across Central Florida on Monday as temperatures reach the mid-to-upper 80s.

The hot weather will continue through the first half of the week before a cold front arrives to bring rain and lower temperatures by Friday.

The heat follows a Monday morning marked by patchy fog.

Interior communities are expected to stay near record levels throughout the day with mostly sunny skies and minimal rain chances.

Rain chances for Monday afternoon are limited to a 10% chance for areas southeast of the Metro Orlando area.

This small chance for precipitation is primarily restricted to interior Brevard County and portions of Osceola County.

Conditions on Monday evening will remain mild with lows in the upper 60s.

Patchy fog is expected to develop again during the overnight hours.

The hot trend will continue through the front half of the week with daily highs near 90 degrees.

These temperatures are expected to flirt with local records each day through Wednesday.

A weather front arriving late in the week will deliver a chance of rain and a cooldown for the region.

High temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 70s and low 80s by Friday.

