New CEO of Rosen Hotels & Resorts: Late founder’s ‘value and vision will continue to guide us’

ORLANDO, Fla. — Following the recent death of Harris Rosen, officials with Rosen Hotels & Resorts held a news conference on Tuesday.

Rosen, a hotel mogul and philanthropist, died Nov. 25 at the age of 85.

His name carried weight far beyond Orlando’s tourist district.

Rosen was famous for supporting the communities who relied on him for employment through his many philanthropic ventures, with a special focus on Central Florida’s most underserved children.

At Tuesday’s news conference, Frank Santos, who has served as Vice President & CFO of Rosen Hotels & Resorts, spoke about Rosen’s passing and the company’s vision for the future.

In his new role as CEO, Santos said the company is not for sale and will continue Rosen’s work to make lives better throughout the Central Florida community.

“While Harris’ passing leaves a void that can never truly be filled, his value and vision will always continue to guide us forward,” Santos said.

“He gave generously to benefit families in underserved communities ... people battling cancer ... and through his foundation, generations of Central Floridians are better off now and better set for the future,” Santos added.

Some of the projects that Santos helped Rosen achieve have included the Tangelo Park and Parramore Preschool programs.

They are programs which lead to vocational and college full-ride scholarships.

Santos went to on to say, “We pledge to always do the right thing. May God bless Harris Rosen, the Rosen family, and the thousands of lives touched along the way.”

Santos also noted that Rosen died after a brief battle with cancer.

