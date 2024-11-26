New documents show what led up to drowning death of 14-year-old girl

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — New court documents reveal what investigators say happened in a Poinciana home days before a mother allegedly drowned her 14-year-old daughter.

Kelsey Glover’s roommate, Shantee Bryant, told investigators that Glover took her daughter, Giselle, off her insulin medication November 18, two days before Glover allegedly murdered her daughter.

Bryant said Giselle was a type 1 diabetic and had an electronic pump that administered insulin to her body.

Bryant said over the two days leading up to the drowning, Giselle “became sick, vomiting, and eventually bedridden. During this time, Kelsey Glover would keep Giselle in the master bedroom with music playing to drown out her screams for help.”

Court documents also say Glover threatened to kill Bryant and another person, assumed to be her daughter.

Investigators say Glover held her daughter’s head under water in the bathtub, drowning her.

Glover is charged with premediated murder. Her first appearance was waived.

Glover is set to be in court December 4 for a pre-trial detention hearing. Prosecutors filed a motion last week, stating Glover is a threat to the community and requested that she remain in jail until trial.

