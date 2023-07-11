New President of Universal Creative announced

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new leader has been announced within the Universal Destinations & Experiences family.

Molly Murphy has been appointed president of Universal Creative effective Aug. 14, according to a news release.

Murphy will develop and lead the long-term vision and strategy of Universal Creative while also overseeing daily operations, creative development and project delivery globally, according to a news release.

She will also collaborate with leaders across Universal “to accelerate delivery of cutting-edge creative that positions our Destinations as the leader in theme park attractions, immersive entertainment experiences and next generation offerings,” the news release states.

READ: Universal Orlando offers Florida residents 3 extra months free with annual pass purchase

“Human interaction and connection are at the heart of physical design and the delivery of compelling places,” Murphy said in a prepared statement. “Universal brings this idea to life better than anyone else, and I look forward to joining the team as we create authentic, lasting experiences for our guests and fans around the world.”

Before joining Universal, Murphy led global and technical teams with Gensler, a global architecture, design and planning firm. Most recently, she was principal and co-managing director of Gensler New York, where she co-founded Gensler’s Digital Experience Design practice that uses interactive and visualization technologies and specialized software to enhance physical spaces and create immersive experiences.

READ: ‘The Last of Us’ heading to Halloween Horror Nights this fall

Murphy is a graduate of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

“Molly has an energy and a set of proven capabilities that will further enhance our ability to deliver the most immersive stories and experiences to our guests,” Mark Woodbury, Chairman and CEO, Universal Destinations & Experiences, said in a prepared statement. “Our focus on expanding the Universal brand to new people, in new places and on new platforms is well underway. Her ability to blend technology with architecture, brand and design will help take our great product to even higher levels.”

READ: Universal announces more details for immersive Minion Land, opening this summer

Video: Universal Orlando Resort to increase workers’ starting pay (Nick Papantonis, WFTV.com)

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group