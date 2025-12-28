New public registry allows lookups of people convicted of animal abuse across Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will launch a public registry under Dexter’s Law on Jan. 1, 2026, allowing residents to look up individuals convicted of animal abuse across the state.

Dexter’s Law aims to improve community safety during pet adoptions and increase awareness about animal abuse. The law was named after a shelter dog, Dexter, who was killed shortly after being adopted. It takes a strong stance against aggravated animal cruelty and imposes significant penalties on those who commit such offenses.

The public registry helps pet adopters and community members make informed decisions and may reduce adoptions by those with animal abuse histories. Violations under Dexter’s Law can have serious consequences, affecting records, jobs, housing, and future pet ownership.

This registry shows increasing animal welfare concern and efforts to fight cruelty in Florida, aligning with actions from animal rights groups and community activists.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement urges the community to utilize this resource to promote responsible pet ownership.

