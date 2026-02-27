New reward offered in case of murdered teenagers in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators in Marion County hope a new reward will generate new leads to help solve the murders of two teenagers.

Kent Patterson Jr. and Kenneth Carr Jr. were both just 16 years old when they were shot and killed in 2022.

Patterson was found shot to death in Citra. Just three months later, someone shot and killed Carr and placed his body near Patterson’s grave.

There is now a $9,500 reward for new information in each case.

Deputies are asking for the community’s help to bring their killers to justice.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers of Marion County anonymously at (352) 368-STOP (7867) and reference case numbers 22-45 (Kent Patterson Jr.) or 22-63 (Kenneth Carr Jr.).

