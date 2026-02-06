New Smyrna Beach considers overnight sleeping restrictions

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — New Smyrna Beach city officials are considering a proposed ordinance that would restrict where people are allowed to sleep overnight.

The City Commission is scheduled to vote on the measure during its meeting on Tuesday.

The proposal would prohibit sleeping in cars or on city streets between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

City commissioners are seeking community feedback on the potential rules before making a final decision on the matter.

The public meeting is scheduled to take place at the City Commission Chambers.

Residents and community members are invited to attend the session to share their perspectives on the proposed changes before the commissioners take action.

The City Commission meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Commissioners are expected to hold the vote following the public comment portion of the meeting.

