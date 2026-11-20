NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — The New Smyrna Beach Police Department has urged residents to stay home as flooding creates treacherous travel conditions across the city.

Police asked motorists to avoid traveling unless essential, noting that emergency crews are working to protect the community.

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Officials warned that streets may appear deceptively secure.

“Flooding continues to create dangerous conditions throughout New Smyrna Beach, and some roadways may be compromised or completely impassable,” the department announced. “Just because a road looks safe doesn’t mean it is.”

Police instructed drivers never to navigate standing water or bypass road barricades.

While acknowledging that community members have job commitments and appointments, officials asked people to remain off the roads.

“Our officers and emergency personnel are out across the city monitoring road conditions, responding to calls and doing everything we can to keep our community safe,” the department said.

Residents whose homes are threatened by rising floodwater can contact the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 386-424-2000 for assistance getting to safety.

Officials emphasized that anyone facing immediate danger should call 911.

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