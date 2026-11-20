LAKELAND, Fla. — SPCA Florida’s disaster response program has received a donated truck to help deliver animal sheltering supplies and other essentials to communities affected by hurricanes, flooding and other emergencies.

The Florida State Animal Response Coalition, known as FL SARC, received a 2015 Freightliner 26-foot box truck through a competitive ASPCA grant process, according to SPCA Florida.

The truck, valued at approximately $30,000, is equipped with a hydraulic liftgate.

Moving supplies into affected communities

The vehicle will transport crates, carriers, animal food, water, generators, dog fencing and other emergency sheltering equipment.

SPCA Florida said the truck will also support food and agricultural supply distribution for state, county and nonprofit partners throughout Florida.

The donation expands transportation capacity for both SPCA Florida and FL SARC, the organization’s disaster response division.

Orlando business helps outfit truck

Orlando-based WBC Graphics LLC and 3M contributed a vehicle wrap and installation valued at $10,000.

ZOLEO is also providing one year of complimentary communication and asset-tracking support.

SPCA Florida said the contributions will help its responders move more equipment, improve communications and support more communities before, during and after disasters.

FL SARC trains volunteers and deploys responders and emergency resources to help companion animals during natural and human-caused disasters.

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