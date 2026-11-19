ORLANDO, Fla. — Nintendo is bringing a free Nintendo Switch 2 Holiday Experience to Florida Mall, giving shoppers a chance to try the system and a selection of games.

The pop-up runs Nov. 25 through Dec. 23 at the mall, 8001 S. Orange Blossom Trail. No reservations are required, and staff will be available to answer questions about the system.

Nintendo’s event page lists Orlando hours and additional details. The experience will be closed Thanksgiving Day.

What visitors can play

The announced game lineup includes:

Mario Kart World

Nintendo Switch Sports Resort

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Pokémon Pokopia

Donkey Kong Bananza

Splatoon Raiders

Play stations will let visitors experience games on a TV or in handheld mode, with opportunities to play alone or with family.

Florida Mall event hours

Regular hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, with these exceptions:

Nov. 25: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nov. 26, Thanksgiving: Closed

Nov. 27, Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dec. 18–19: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dec. 20: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dec. 21–23: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hours are subject to change.

Giveaways available while supplies last

Visitors can pick up Nintendo’s 2026 Holiday Gift Guide, which includes an activity page for children.

Those with a Nintendo Account can check in at the My Nintendo station to receive a gift tag set, while supplies last, and 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points.

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