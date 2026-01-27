Officer-involved shooting at Truist Bank in Orange City; FDLE investigates

ORANGE CITY, Fla. — Earlier today, an officer-involved shooting took place at the Truist Bank in Orange City. The individual involved was taken to a nearby hospital for medical care.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has been informed and is now conducting an independent investigation into the incident.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available and pertinent.

The FDLE investigation is still in progress, and officials will share updates as more information becomes available known.

