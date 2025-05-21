Orange County elderly attack suspect also accused in separate sex crime case

ORLANDO, Fla. — When Orange County deputies arrested the suspect in a senior living facility attack, they noted how he is also wanted in a separate sex crime investigation. Orlando police have now shed light on that case.

Orlando police say this sexual assault happened the night of April 15 on Wilkinson Street in the Orwin Manor neighborhood, about two weeks before detectives say he attacked and tried to sexually assault a 90-year-old at HarborChase of Dr. Phillips.

That man was identified as Deriko Hill, 26. Deputies say when he was questioned, Hill admitted to his involvement in both cases.

In the Orlando case, Hill faces charges of attempted sexual battery and burglary of a dwelling with a battery.

He faces similar charges for the HarborChase of Dr. Phillips case.

Deputies say he was caught Tuesday at the Brookdale Senior Living facility on Pin Oak Drive.

