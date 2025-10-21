Orange County jogger attack suspect says ‘I didn’t do it’ after bail revoked

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tuesday morning, an Orange County judge revoked bail for the man accused of attacking and attempting to rape a woman who was jogging on the Little Econ Trail.

Just moments after his bail was revoked, the suspect, Jacoby Tillman, spoke up, telling the judge directly, “Hey, judge, I have one thing to say. I didn’t do it.”

Tillman‘s family and attorney immediately urged him to keep quiet as he was then handcuffed and taken into custody.

Prosecutors called the detective with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office sex crimes unit who is handling this case to the stand. She said Tillman violated the terms of his bail by referencing a witness on TikTok in a post saying “stop going to the news telling lies.”

Prosecutors say that witness is Tillman’s ex-girlfriend.

The defense argued that Tillman did not try to indirectly contact this witness, saying she was not tagged or mentioned in the post.

This all comes after he’s accused of attacking a woman on the east Orange County trail in July. He was originally released from jail after posting his $9,500 bail.

He now faces an attempted murder charge in addition to charges for attempted sexual battery and battery.

According to the arrest report, Tillman told family members, “I didn’t rape the lady, I was trying to kill the lady,“ and ”Because I wanted to know what it was like to choke someone out.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group