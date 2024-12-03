Orange County leaders propose more oversite for churches in rural areas

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Some Orange County commissioners are proposing more oversight for churches in rural areas.

The move came after residents in Bithlo voiced concerns over a plan to build a large new church.

The Cross Life Church purchased 15 acres on Lake Pickett Road to build that new church.

A moratorium in Orange County could affect churches already waiting for approval.

“We’ve been living here for 20 years. We do not want a church here. That doesn’t make us bad people, that just makes us want our way of life,” said Pat Buchanan.

Residents say the new church will bring more people and more traffic to the quiet area of east Orange County.

A memo was filed by Commissioner Emily Bonilla and Commissioner-elect Kelly Semrad and says because these projects are not subject to special exception requirements or BCC oversight, they cause challenges because of things like a gap in regulations on what is considered a small church and what is a large one and doesn’t always factor in community concerns.

One of the pastors told Channel 9 that the new location will not be a megachurch but a place where community happens.

