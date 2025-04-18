Orange County to offer free and low-cost mobile mammograms Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. — A mobile clinic is rolling into Orlando on Saturday to make breast cancer screenings easier and more affordable.

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County is teaming up with The Kingdom Church on North Pine Hills Road to offer free or low-cost mammograms.

The 3D mobile mammography bus will be on site from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., helping people who may not have insurance or easy access to care.

