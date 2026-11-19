ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools will remain open and operate on a regular schedule tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 20, as district leadership monitors weather conditions across the region.

The announcement applies to all public school campuses throughout Orange County. District officials confirmed that facilities will maintain standard instructional hours while administrators monitor conditions in collaboration with local agencies.

To evaluate roadway safety and potential impacts on campuses, district leadership initiated coordination with municipal officials and weather experts. Orange County Public Schools, the public school district serving the county, outlined its ongoing interagency communication.

“OCPS is communicating with Orange County Government, the City of Orlando, and the National Weather Service to assess road conditions and any potential effects on schools,” the district stated.

Even with campuses open, administrators acknowledged that impacts may not be uniform across the area.“While schools will remain open, district officials recognize that weather and road conditions may vary significantly across communities,” the district said.

Because conditions can vary across neighborhoods, the district is emphasizing student safety and providing flexibility for families. Parents and guardians who decide it is unsafe to travel will not face attendance penalties.“Parents or guardians who choose to keep their child home due to weather conditions in their area will receive an excused absence,” the district stated.

Transportation services throughout the county could also experience delays during morning and afternoon routes. The district noted that school bus operators will prioritize travel safety and students affected by transportation slowdowns will be accommodated.“School buses may also experience delays in some areas as drivers take additional precautions to travel safely. Any student tardiness resulting from a bus delay will be excused,” the district said.

District leaders also advised families traveling to campuses to take extra precautions during their commutes.“Families are encouraged to monitor conditions, plan additional travel time, and use caution when traveling to and from school,” the district stated.

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