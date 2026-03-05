Orange County tourism off to strong start with $35M tax revenue in January

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County collected more than $35 million in tourist development taxes during January.

This total represents a 5.9% increase in revenue compared to the same month in 2025.

According to new data from Visit Orlando, the figures indicate that tourism in the region is off to a strong start this year.

The revenue is generated through a tax applied to each hotel stay within the county.

These collection numbers serve as a primary indicator for the health of the local hospitality industry.

Orlando maintained a high standing among other major tourism hubs across the country at the start of the year.

The city ranked third for the highest hotel occupancy out of the top 25 U.S. travel destinations.

