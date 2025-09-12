$20 million renovation for Goodwill Industries of Central Florida unveiled

ORLANDO, Fla. — Goodwill Industries of Central Florida will reveal a $20 million renovation of its South Orange Blossom Trail campus on Friday in Orlando.

The new hub will prioritize workforce development and community support, striving to revitalize an area where 32% of residents live in poverty.

The renovated facility at 7531 S. Orange Blossom Trail aims to showcase community generosity by offering life-changing services. Partnering with Orange County Public Schools and CareerSource Central Florida, it will deliver job training, education, and career coaching to thousands annually.

“We’ve needed this investment for years,” said Ed Durkee, President and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Central Florida. “This will allow us to address the most pressing needs for our community.”

The South OBT campus transformation is Goodwill Industries of Central Florida’s largest and most innovative project to date. The $20 million investment reflects a commitment to sustainability and social impact.

During the unveiling, the renovated campus will be open for tours to showcase new features. Community members will also share testimonials on Goodwill’s impact.

