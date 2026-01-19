AdventHealth East Orlando has appointed a new CEO

EAST ORLANDO, Fla. — AdventHealth has appointed Caitlin Lewis as the new CEO of AdventHealth East Orlando, effective Feb. 2, succeeding her role as Chief Operating Officer over the past three years.

Lewis has over 15 years at AdventHealth, including serving as COO at Winter Park and in leadership roles in HR.

AdventHealth Central Florida Division South Market CEO Doug Harcombe expressed his enthusiasm about Lewis’ appointment: “I am pleased to welcome Caitlin as the new CEO of AdventHealth East Orlando. Her proven leadership, deep understanding of the health care landscape and commitment to whole-person care will strengthen our mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ and delivering exceptional care to those we serve.”

During her tenure as COO, Lewis has launched key initiatives to improve health care at AdventHealth East Orlando, including new service lines like gynecologic surgical services, electrophysiology cardiac care, and plastic surgery.

“I am excited to lead the team at East Orlando, where caregivers are dedicated to delivering exceptional whole-person care,” Lewis said. “Together, we will continue caring for patients and families with compassion while supporting our team members as we live out AdventHealth’s mission every day.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group