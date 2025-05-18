AdventHealth Orlando makes largest health care investment in region’s history

ORLANDO, Fla. — AdventHealth Orlando is making the largest single investment in healthcare in Central Florida’s history to address the increasing health care demands of the Orlando area.

“This project is paving the way for our Orlando campus to become America’s epicenter for surgical advancement, breakthrough treatments, pioneering research and medical education – all centered on our whole-person health philosophy,” said AdventHealth Orlando CEO Rob Deininger.

AdventHealth is ramping up the use of AI nationally. (Jim Carchidi/Jim Carchidi)

These exciting investments include a welcoming 14-story patient and surgical tower, enhanced services across various specialties and a commitment to continuously recruit and train our dedicated physicians, nurses and other clinical team members.

“We are setting the national standard for advanced medicine,” said AdventHealth Orlando Chief Nursing Officer Britney Benitez.

The tower is expected to open in 2030 with capacity for 24 operating rooms, endoscopy and imaging services and 440 inpatient beds.

Benitez continues, “We’re not only Central Florida’s leading health system and most trusted by our neighbors, we’re a medical destination for people across the world.”

