Apopka police arrest 18-year-old in gas station shooting

APOPKA, Fla. — Apopka police report that they arrested an 18-year-old man today in connection with a weekend shooting at a local gas station that left one person injured.

Officers confirm that David Valadez faces multiple felony charges, including aggravated battery, following an investigation into the incident at a BP station on East Main Street. The report states the shooting happened over the weekend at 277 E. Main St.

Officers found a wounded victim and took him to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Detectives identified Valadez after reviewing surveillance video and interviewing witnesses. They also recovered the firearm used in the shooting.

Valadez faces charges including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, armed burglary of a conveyance, discharging a firearm in public, and petty theft.

