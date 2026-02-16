Apopka police detain teen after gunfire damages vehicles and homes

APOPKA, Fla. — A teen was taken into custody on Friday after a shooting in an Apopka neighborhood. The Apopka Police Department confirmed there were no injuries during the incident, which happened on Feb. 13 around 10:59 a.m.

The shooting occurred in the Summerwell - Avian Pointe subdivision. Although no one was injured, responding officers found bullet holes in unoccupied vehicles and homes throughout the neighborhood.

Officers report that just one juvenile was detained related to the shooting and characterized the incident as an isolated event in the community.

The department is not releasing any additional details at this time about the circumstances of the gunfire or the person who was arrested.

The investigation into the shooting is still open and ongoing.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group