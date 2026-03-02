‘Blood Moon’ to rise as total lunar eclipse transforms Worm Moon in 2026

ORLANDO, Fla. — A total lunar eclipse will occur on Tuesday, March 3, transforming the “Worm Moon” into a stunning “Blood Moon.” Residents and visitors in Orlando will be able to view this beautiful celestial event early in the morning, just before the moon dips below the western horizon.

According to the Farmers’ Almanac, the eclipse happens when the moon gently passes through Earth’s shadow, turning from bright to a beautiful deep copper-red or orange hue.

The eclipse starts at 3:44 a.m. EST with the penumbral phase, when Earth’s faint shadow first touches the moon.

A more noticeable partial eclipse occurs at 4:50 a.m. EST, with a “bite” taken out as the moon enters the Earth’s dark inner shadow umbra.

Totality starts at 6:04 a.m. EST when the moon is fully in Earth’s shadow and turns copper-red or orange.

The peak eclipse at 6:33 a.m. EST is when the moon is darkest and at the shadow’s center.

To get the best view of the eclipse peak, ensure you have a clear, unobstructed view of the western horizon. Since the moon will be quite low at just three degrees during the maximum eclipse, be aware that buildings or trees might block your view.

