Brightline announces expanded capacity and schedule changes starting in early fall

ORLANDO, Fla. — Brightline announced updates to its Florida rail service, starting in early October. The service will feature increased capacity and schedule changes.

As Brightline celebrates the two-year anniversary of opening its Orlando station, it’s focusing on making every guest’s experience extra special and adapting to the growing number of riders. “These changes reflect our commitment to delivering a predictable, reliable, and comfortable travel experience,” said Patrick Goddard, Chief Executive Officer, Brightline Florida.

Brightline tests new schedule to boost capacity and service during peak times. South Florida commuters will have more frequent trains, with Boca Raton seeing increased daily departures—80% of South Florida trains and 90% of Orlando-bound trains stop there.

Brightline will deploy longer 8-coach trains during peak times, growing to 10-coach trains by year’s end, nearly doubling capacity. Pricing includes peak and off-peak rates, with event trains considered peak regardless of time.

Brightline’s PREMIUM service keeps lounge access and free food, now adding pre-boarding and priority baggage. The Uber credit has been removed due to low use.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group