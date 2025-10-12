CANstruction Orlando at Dezerland Park showcases Central Florida creators

ORLANDO, Fla. — CANstruction Orlando occurred at Dezerland Park this weekend. Teams of architects, engineers, and designers will craft giant can sculptures to support the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida.

The event, titled ‘Cantastic Tales: Stories that Feed Hope,’ involved participants turning thousands of cans into sculptures inspired by stories. Build day is scheduled from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the sculptures will be displayed until October 18.

During the event, teams raced to build their sculptures within a 10x10x8-foot area, each using at least 1,000 cans. The process is anticipated to create visually engaging time-lapse footage as the sculptures are built over the course of the day.

All the canned food used in the sculptures will be donated to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, which supports over 750 nonprofit partners in the region. This initiative aims to combine creativity with community support to address hunger in Central Florida.

The CANstruction Orlando sculptures showcase creativity and collaboration in tackling social issues.

