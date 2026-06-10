Cathedral of St. Luke honors Pulse victims with special memorial service on 10-year anniversary

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Cathedral of St. Luke in downtown Orlando held a special memorial service Thursday to remember the 49 victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting, marking 10 years since the tragic night that changed the city forever.

The pews were filled as mourners gathered for a Requiem Eucharist, a service similar to a funeral mass, to honor those lost on June 12, 2016. During the service, each of the 49 victims’ names was read aloud, and the church bells tolled 49 times—one for each life taken.

Canon Dan Smith wore a special stole during the service that carries deep meaning for the cathedral.

“The stole that I’m wearing today was a gift from a mother of one of the victims of Pulse, and it has all 49 names on it of the people who were killed that night,” Smith said.

The cathedral holds a special place in the community’s healing journey. Ten years ago, it was the site of the funeral for 21-year-old Christopher “Drew” Leinonen, one of the Pulse victims. His mother gave the stole to the cathedral after that service.

Orange County Sheriff Mina attended Thursday’s memorial, emphasizing that the community continues to remember.

“Just because it’s been 10 years doesn’t mean that we’re going to forget about them,” Mina said. “I think it’s also a way to show the families of the victims that we’re not going to forget their loved ones ever.”

Father Garrett Puccetti, who helped lead the service, acknowledged that the tragedy still impacts Orlando today.

“This shooting changed the face of Orlando. It changed our community, and 10 years on, time does not heal all wounds,” Puccetti said.

Despite the pain, church leaders say the message of the day was to choose love over hate and to find ways to bring peace to the community.

“I hope that what they take away is that they, in their own way and in their own lives, can stand between those who would spew hatred and those who receive it,” Smith said.

The service was livestreamed on the cathedral’s Facebook page for those who couldn’t attend in person. Church leaders say they plan to continue holding memorial services annually to ensure the victims are never forgotten.

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