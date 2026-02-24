Central Florida Fair returns with new attractions and classic fun

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Central Florida Fair returns for its 114th year from Feb. 26 to March 8 at the Central Florida Fairgrounds.

The event combines classic fairground nostalgia with modern entertainment, offering fair foods, thrill rides, live performances, and new attractions like the Thunderbird Swing Tower, The Kraken, and the double-decker Venetian Carousel.

The fair also includes animal and technology exhibits, daily entertainment, and traditional agriculture.

General admission tickets are $7 for youth ages 7 to 11, $11 for adults on weekdays, and $16 on weekends. Children under age 6 are admitted free of charge.

