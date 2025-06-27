City of Apopka mitigates flooding ahead of hurricane season

APOPKA, Fla. — The City of Apopka has begun dewatering Border Lake and the adjacent lakes to mitigate flooding in the Piedmont Wekiwa region before the hurricane season.

As the initial pumping begins, the City of Apopka is taking proactive steps to reduce flooding risks in the Piedmont Wekiwa area, prioritizing community safety as hurricane season approaches.

The City of Apopka The City of Apopka is beginning the initial pumping down of Border Lake and surrounding lakes that contribute to the flooding in the Piedmont Wekiwa area.

The project uses five pumps for up to 60 days to lower the lake levels to a set target, as directed by the St. Johns River Water Management District. If you look at the map below, you can see Border Lake more clearly.

This short-term solution is designed to offer temporary relief while the city works on designing and constructing a permanent flood management system.

“Thank you to the Orange County Public Works staff, City of Apopka staff, Piedmont Lakes Neighborhood, Lumen, SJRWMD and FDEP for your help making this possible,” said the City of Apopka Mayor during the press conference.

The long-term solution involves building a pump and pipeline to maintain lake levels and supply reclaimed water for residences. The city has sought and received state and county funding for this crucial project.

Short- and long-term projects will maintain lake levels at Border Lake, Blue Lake, Lake McDade, Piedmont Lake and Lake Page.

The City of Apopka collaborates with Orange County Public Works, SJRWMD, and FDEP to implement these solutions.

The City of Apopka The City of Apopka is beginning the initial pumping down of Border Lake and surrounding lakes that contribute to the flooding in the Piedmont Wekiwa area.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group