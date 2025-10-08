Orange County

Crash on Highway 441 in Apopka causes major traffic delays

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
APOPKA, Fla. — Highway 441 in Apopka is currently shut down between Midland Ave and Highland Ave due to a vehicle incident.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) has confirmed the closure, but further details about the incident are pending as they continue their investigation.

Channel Nine is actively monitoring the situation and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

The closure of Highway 441 is expected to impact traffic in the area, and drivers are advised to seek alternative routes until the road is reopened.

