Orange County

Dogs abandoned in cold weather found by Orlando patrol

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Orlando Dog Rescue During the coldest days of the recent cold spell, patrol officers received a report of dogs left outside in freezing temperatures.
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Police Department reports that patrol officers rescued three dogs after being alerted that the animals were left outside in freezing temperatures.

Officers reported that upon arriving at the house, they found three animals and spoke with an elderly woman living there.

Officers reported that the woman told them the three dogs belonged to her son, who is in jail. She stated she was unable to physically care for the animals.

Orange County Animal Services took custody of the animals afterward.

Authorities remind pet owners to ensure their animals have appropriate shelter and to bring them indoors when temperatures drop to dangerously low levels.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2026 Cox Media Group

Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0

Most Read