Dogs abandoned in cold weather found by Orlando patrol

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Police Department reports that patrol officers rescued three dogs after being alerted that the animals were left outside in freezing temperatures.

Officers reported that upon arriving at the house, they found three animals and spoke with an elderly woman living there.

During the coldest days of the recent cold spell, patrol officers received a report of dogs left outside in freezing temperatures. Officers responded to the residence and located three dogs. They spoke with an elderly woman living in the home, who stated the dogs belonged to her… pic.twitter.com/xp5VBFVkPP — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 7, 2026

Officers reported that the woman told them the three dogs belonged to her son, who is in jail. She stated she was unable to physically care for the animals.

Orange County Animal Services took custody of the animals afterward.

Authorities remind pet owners to ensure their animals have appropriate shelter and to bring them indoors when temperatures drop to dangerously low levels.

