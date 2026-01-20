DOH-Orange warns residents blue-green algae in Lake Gatlin

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On January 15, the Florida Department of Health in Orange County issued a warning about blue-green algae in Lake Gatlin. Testing of water samples is in progress to identify any toxins.

The department states that rapid algae growth can cause water discoloration and foul odors. Sunny days, warm weather, and excess nutrients promote these blooms.

Blue-green algae can produce toxins harmful to humans and animals. Residents and visitors are advised to exercise caution even though the presence of toxins has not yet been confirmed.

Potential health effects from exposure to blue-green algae can be severe.

Residents and visitors should avoid drinking or swimming in waters with visible algae blooms and wash their skin and clothing after contact.

People who are more vulnerable, such as children, the elderly, and immunocompromised individuals, should avoid any exposure to blue-green algae blooms.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group