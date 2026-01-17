Driver survives after crash with building in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Fire Department responded to a car versus building incident shortly before 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 16.

Firefighters reported that the driver had already exited the vehicle when they arrived.

Law enforcement confirms that the driver sustained minor injuries but refused medical transport.

No other injuries were reported as the building involved in the incident was vacant at the time of the crash. Orlando Fire crews monitored the driver while they were on scene.

Law enforcement reports that the scene was later handed over to the Orlando Police Department, Johnson’s wrecking service, and the building code enforcement department.

