Ex-police officer denied bail in fatal shooting of wife

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A former police officer, accused of killing his wife over the weekend, remains in Orange County Jail and was denied bail.

William Elwood Simmons appeared in court shortly after noon, following his arrest over the weekend, charged with first-degree murder using a firearm.

Investigators identified the victim as 83-year-old Nancy Lee Simmons and confirmed she was the suspect’s wife. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area around 5:20 p.m. after receiving a call about a man down.

Upon arrival, law enforcement located the victim and she was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has not released further information regarding a possible motive or the specific circumstances leading up to the gunfire.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group