Family holds celebration of life for man killed by Orange County deputies 

ORLANDO, Fla. — The family of an Orange County man who was killed by deputies during a schizophrenic episode is advocating for greater awareness of mental health issues. Terry “TJ” Washington’s family shared this message at his celebration of life, which they asked us to attend.

Their little brother was killed after an Orange County deputy shot him after body camera video shows him charging at a deputy with a knife.

Loved ones gathered to remember 30-year-old TJ Washington and his older brother shared that he had such an infectious personality.

“Even though he was 30, he still had a kid mentality. He loved skating, he loved skateboards, nature, and music,” said Calvin Tippit.

His family says he’ll be remembered for his childlike attitude. “We want to remember him as the young bubbly kid he was,” said Tippit.

Orange County deputies killed TJ after his family called them for help. Telling them their son suffered from schizophrenia and had been off his meds.

This body camera video shows the moment he came out of the room and charged at officers with a knife. “It’s definitely put a stain on us, with everything that happened, the way that it happened,” said Tippit.

Now, TJ’s family is pushing for mental health awareness. They hope their brother’s story will remind everyone, including law enforcement, to take it more seriously.

“At the end of the day, these people call for help. And not to be met with force because they actually need mental help,” said Tippit.

We’ve confirmed with the sheriff’s office that they handle approximately 8,000 mental health calls each year.

