Fantasy Five midday draws has a lucky local winner

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida Fantasy 5 players — check your tickets!

Saturday’s midday Fantasy Five draw made a lucky local winner much happier, as the Florida Lottery announced that the winning ticket was sold in Orange County.

The winning ticket matched the numbers in Saturday’s midday draw for Fantasy 5. Those numbers are 1-5-14-20-32.

Lottery officials said the winning ticket—worth $59,206.59—was purchased at a Shell gas station at 6203 Old Winter Garden Road, Orlando.

Community members and game enthusiasts, don’t forget to check your tickets and play responsibly.

