Florida AG warns: Predators using social media to exploit children

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced Monday that law enforcement has arrested 1,400 people for crimes involving child sexual abuse material since 2025.

During a news conference in Orlando, Uthmeier warned that predators are using social media platforms to contact and exploit young people.

Uthmeier specifically identified Discord, TikTok, and Instagram as platforms used by predators. The attorney general urged parents to monitor their children’s digital activity as the state continues efforts to protect minors from exploitation.

Uthmeier pointed out the dangers linked to Discord, a popular forum platform among gamers and streamers. He also mentioned that TikTok and Instagram are often used by individuals trying to reach and exploit children.

Uthmeier emphasized that parental oversight is necessary to prevent these crimes. “This is dangerous,” Uthmeier said. “So, parents, look at this. If you’re not aware of what your kids are doing at home on their devices, you better figure it out right now.”

Under Florida law, individuals convicted of these crimes face mandatory minimum sentences. Possession of child sexual abuse material results in at least 10 years in prison.

The penalty increases to a minimum of 15 years for those caught intending to share the material.

