Florida DOH-Orange Temporarily Moves WIC and Prenatal Services for Upgrades

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Due to facility upgrades, the Florida Department of Health in Orange County (DOH-Orange) will temporarily relocate Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) and Family Planning and Prenatal services from the Southside Health Center starting April 13, 2026, until further notice.

WIC services are available at the Lila Mitchell Health Center, and you can find Family Planning and Prenatal services offered at the Central Health Center.

Monday through Friday, open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at:

Lila Mitchell Health Center, 5151 Raliegh St., Suite B, Orlando, FL 32811

Family Planning and Prenatal services formerly available at the Southside Health Center will now be offered Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m at:

Central Health Center, Building #1, 832 W. Central Ave., Orlando, FL 32805.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling 407-858-1494 for WIC and 407-723-5004 for Family Planning and Prenatal services.

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