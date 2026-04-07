Orange County

Florida DOH-Orange Temporarily Moves WIC and Prenatal Services for Upgrades

Effective April 13, 2026, WIC and Family Planning services in Orlando will be temporarily relocated for facility upgrades. New locations provided.

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Blippi actor Stevin John, fiancée Alyssa Ingham expecting 1st child together Stock photo of a baby's feet. YouTube star Stevin John, better known as Blippi, and his fiancée are expecting their first child together. (Kaori Ando/Getty Images/Image Source)
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Due to facility upgrades, the Florida Department of Health in Orange County (DOH-Orange) will temporarily relocate Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) and Family Planning and Prenatal services from the Southside Health Center starting April 13, 2026, until further notice.

WIC services are available at the Lila Mitchell Health Center, and you can find Family Planning and Prenatal services offered at the Central Health Center.

Monday through Friday, open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at:

Lila Mitchell Health Center, 5151 Raliegh St., Suite B, Orlando, FL 32811

Family Planning and Prenatal services formerly available at the Southside Health Center will now be offered Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m at:

Central Health Center, Building #1, 832 W. Central Ave., Orlando, FL 32805.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling 407-858-1494 for WIC and 407-723-5004 for Family Planning and Prenatal services.

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Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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