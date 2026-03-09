Florida woman faces charges for fleeing crash scene, tampering with evidence

OCOEE, Fla. — A 49-year-old woman was arrested Saturday after Florida Highway Patrol troopers said she fled the scene of a crash that left a pedestrian with serious injuries in Orange County.

According to the arrest affidavit, Elizabeth Gonzalez-Vasquez was driving a vehicle that hit a pedestrian. After the crash, she allegedly failed to stop and provide her name, address, insurance information, or vehicle registration to the victim.

Investigators also said she tried to hide evidence from the crime to interfere with the official investigation.

Law enforcement confirms that Gonzalez-Vasquez faces felony charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury and tampering with physical evidence.

The report states that the crash occurred on March 6 at approximately 6:55 p.m. at the intersection of Peters Avenue and 12th Avenue.

Jail records show she was assigned a $5,000 bond for the hit-and-run charge. However, she was ordered to be held without bond for the charge of tampering with evidence in a criminal proceeding.

