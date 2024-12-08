German restaurant Schmankerl Stub’n to leave downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A German restaurant is leaving downtown Orlando at the end of this year.

Schmankerl Stub’n announced on Facebook and Instagram it would close its location at 131 N Orange Ave., Suite 104, after New Year’s Eve. The restaurant said it would remain open for its usual hours until it closes the downtown location.

The move comes as a high-profile shooting on Nov. 1 and other challenges downtown have left the urban core at a crossroads on what direction to go next.

City political leaders have pushed for a more diverse mix of businesses downtown, including restaurants and retail.

