‘Gift of Swimming’ grant approves providing 300 students with swim lessons

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Thanks to a generous new grant, the Head Start program in Orange County is expanding its support for families. This means more resources and help for those who need it most.

Commissioners have approved a grant from Orange County and the non-profit organization ‘Gift of Swimming,’ which will give 300 students access to swim lessons.

Alongside swim lessons, the Head Start program will now offer breakfast, lunch, and snacks at all 13 centers in Orange County.

These new resources are expected to enhance the support available to families participating in the Head Start program, promoting children’s educational and physical development.

