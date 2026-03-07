Greater Orlando Aviation Authority organizes food drive for TSA agents and staff

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority is organizing a food drive to support federal workers at Orlando International Airport, including Transportation Security Administration agents, who are facing financial difficulties due to a funding lapse in the Department of Homeland Security.

Donation locations have been set up at multiple points throughout the airport. At Orlando International Airport, a collection site is available at the Terminal C departures curb.

This location is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Monday, March 9. Passengers can also drop off items at information booths on the departures level at Terminals A, B, and C.

The drive aims to support employees with daily essentials, including nonperishable food, cleaning supplies, laundry supplies, diapers of all sizes, pet supplies, and $10 gift cards for grocery stores or gas stations.

The Orlando Executive Airport is also serving as a collection site. Located at 365 Rickenbacker Drive, the airport accepts donations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group