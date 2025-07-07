Health alert issued for Lake Olivia due to blue green algae

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Orange County (DOH-Orange) has issued a health alert for harmful blue-green algae toxins in Lake Olivia (SW. Shore).

The alert was issued following water sampling on July 2. The public is advised to exercise caution near Lake Olivia (SW Shore).

Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautions:

• Do not drink, swim, wade, use personal watercraft, or come into contact with waters where there is a visible bloom.

• Wash your skin and clothing with soap and water if you’ve come into contact with algae or discolored water that has an unpleasant smell.

• Keep pets and livestock away from the area to avoid any contact with water. Waters where algae blooms are present are not safe for animals. Pets and livestock should use an alternative source of water when algae blooms are present.

• Do not cook or clean dishes with water contaminated by algae blooms. Boiling the water will not eliminate toxins.

• Eating fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms is safe. Rinse fish fillets with tap or bottled water, throw out the guts, and cook fish thoroughly.

• Do not eat shellfish in waters with algae blooms.

