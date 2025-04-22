Hospitality leaders to be inducted into UCF Rosen College Hospitality Hall of Fame

ORLANDO, Fla. — The University of Central Florida will induct Jeff Polk, the executive behind Universal Orlando Resort’s Epic Universe and Frank Santos, the financial architect of Rosen Hotels & Resorts, into its Hospitality Hall of Fame.

With billions of dollars inspiring exciting new theme parks, resorts and attractions in Central Florida, the hospitality industry is growing and changing more quickly than ever.

Since 2007, the UCF Rosen College Hospitality Hall of Fame has honored over 28 distinguished industry leaders whose vision and contributions have significantly influenced the hospitality and tourism sectors in Central Florida and the international hospitality community.

Previous inductees include executives from Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort, and leading hospitality organizations worldwide.

The induction is scheduled to occur on Tuesday, March 25, at 5:30 p.m.

