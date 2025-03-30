How Central Florida health care providers are balancing innovation

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Data-driven artificial intelligence (AI) tools are changing the way health care workers help patients.

For example, AI can enhance diagnostics, treatment and administrative efficiency via:

Providing local doctors with quick summaries of a patient’s medical history just before examining them, saving time and making sure they don’t miss key information such as drug allergies.

Helping radiologists pinpoint the best way to position patients for X-ray images.

Helping neurologists determine if a patient has had a stroke, so they know which medications or surgeries to provide.

However, there’s also a need for human oversight, validation and governance to ensure the safety and data security of the people they serve.

